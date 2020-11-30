Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Gets May 2021 Date

Instagram

The former Los Angeles Lakers star, who died tragically in a helicopter crash in January, was initially set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August before delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

–

Kobe Bryant‘s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame has been pushed to May 2021 amid the pandemic.

The basketball great tragically died in January 2020 in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Following his passing, Bryant was due to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August (20), before the event was delayed due to the coronavirus Crisis. The ceremony will now take place over the weekend of 13 to 15 May.

Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett were announced in April to be being inducted this year, in their first year as finalists, alongside Kim Mulkey, Rudy Tomjanovich, Eddie Sutton – who passed away in May – and Barbara Stevens, among others. Players are eligible for Hall of Fame induction after they’ve been retired for four full seasons. Bryant, Duncan, Garnett, and Catchings all retired in 2016.

Former FIBA (International Basketball Federation) Secretary General Patrick Baumann was chosen for induction this year by the international committee. He died in October 2018.

Shortly after Bryant’s death, Hall of Fame Chairman Jerry Colangelo said Bryant would be inducted. “When people talk about the greats of all time, it’s pretty difficult to say who was No. 1, and who’s 2, and who’s 3, but there are four to five names that always get mentioned, we know that. Kobe’s right there with everybody,” he said on NBA TV.

“Ironically, I have a meeting in Dallas on Wednesday with the committee to go through the candidates,” he added. “Obviously, the result of whatever names come out of that, he was going to be a first-ballot guy. There’s no doubt in my mind. He’s going to be honored. He’s going into the Hall of Fame.”