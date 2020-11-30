Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Chaotic 2020 With Honest Family Photo

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star sums up how this year has been going on so far with a picture showing her daughter North and niece Penelope Disick on the verge of throwing tantrum.

The year of 2020 hasn’t been so nice to everyone, particularly to Kim Kardashian. As it’s only weeks away from the end of the year, the reality TV star has reflected on her tough journey in the past 11 months by sharing a family photo that also showed the reality of child rearing.

Poking fun at the not-so-ideal situations that she and many have been dealing with, the mother of four posted on her Instagram account on Sunday, November 29 a never-before-seen picture of her with her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick. In the black-and-white snap, Kim and her family appeared to be taking a picture in what looks like a garden or a forest.

The SKIMS founder held her niece Penelope as the kids seemed to be on the verge of a tantrum. Penelope, the 7-year-old daughter of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her former partner Scott Disick, was seen agitating, putting her hand by North’s face.

North was visibly upset as well as she was screaming, while Kim looked stressed out. Kourtney was also captured in the image, but her expression was barely seen as she faced the camera sideways and was wearing sunglasses.

Kim used the picture to sum up the chaotic year so far, captioning it with, “2020 as a photo.”

Agreeing with Kim, one follower wrote in the comment section, “Yep, this completely sums it up.” Another was amused by the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s sense of humor as commenting, “Hahahaha accurate lol!”

A third commenter simpy called the photo “ICONIC,” while a fourth one gushed, “I love this.” Someone else also positively reacted to the picture as writing, “Omg too funny.”

As a quick reminder of how this year has been tough particularly for Kim so far, her husband Kanye West aired their family’s dirty laundry during his Twitter meltdown in July. In the same month, the 40-year-old model revealed that her husband had coronavirus back in February and she had to care for the rapper alone with four kids at home.