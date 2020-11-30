Kate Middleton Keeps Wearing This Purple Gucci Blouse Backwards

The caption closed, “This is just the start of the conversation, and we look forward to continuing it in the months and years ahead.”

During the interview for the “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,” Kate opened up about everything from dealing with toddler tantrums to homeschooling her little ones. She shares three children with Prince William: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

When asked how she deals with “toddler tantrums, especially with multiple children,” the Duchess of Cambridge perfectly replied, “Yes, that’s a hard one. I’d also like to ask the experts myself!”

Kate also revealed that her eldest son would rather work on his sister’s school assignments because they look way more fun. She quipped, “George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!”