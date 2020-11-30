Karen Huger Leaves Her Own Party After Being Confronted Over Monique Samuels Invite

Instagram

The 57-year-old Bravo personality’s launch party takes a dramatic turn as she decides to walk out of it early and it has something to do with her inviting Monique to the event.

A new beef has been born on “The Real Housewives of Potomac“. In the Sunday, November 29 episode of the Bravo reality show, the ladies gathered for the first time following their dramatic trip to Portugal. However, the event was equally dramatic as host Karen Huger walked out of her own event and it had something to do with Monique Samuels.

The episode saw the Housewives attending Karen’s party to celebrate the launch of her new wig line. Prior to that, Ashley Darby and Monique met up for lunch. At the time, Monique revealed to Ashley that she’d been invited to Karen’s launch party, saying, “She’s been asking me all weekend to come and I told her if I do come, I can come early — [she’s] obviously going to invite [Candiace Dillard] and I want to support [her], but I’m not ready to be in the same space as Candiace.”

Ashley was surprised with the revelation because back during the cast trip to Portugal, Karen said that she didn’t invite Monique to her event. She then called Karen, asking her to confirm her remarks about Monique. However, the LaDame fragrance founder denied ever saying that. “I don’t remember that … It’s people twisting my words,” Karen insisted.

Meanwhile, Gizelle Bryant said in a confessional that she wouldn’t attend the bash. “I will not be attending Karen’s wig party because of her business partner, Steven, the dude that talks about me real bad on social media,” she said, calling out Karen’s creative director for the wig line. “And this is not even your business, it’s his business.”

True to her words, Monique arrived at the event 30 minutes earlier. She wasn’t there for too long because when Candiance texted Karen that she was on the way, Monique decided to just go home.

Later that night, Ashley confronted Karen about Monique. “Monique made it clear that you did invite her to come. And then Monique herself suggested, ‘Well, maybe I should come to set up.’ Why isn’t she here right now?” asked Ashley. To that, Karen angrily responded, “We have guests here. I’m going to ask you to be respectful. So I’m going to get ready and enjoy the rest of my evening. And thank you all for coming. Okay? Thank you.”

After grabbing her husband’s hand, Karen announced her departure and walked out. “I have warned these women … I am leaving the party because I’m simply embarrassed and I’m tired of this. It’s unacceptable. It looks stupid,” Karen admitted in a confessional. Baffled, Dr. Wendy Osefo said, “How do you leave your own party the moment you get called out? Hello, welcome. Thank you for coming to this bulls**t.”