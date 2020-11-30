Kareena Kapoor Khan is impressed with the hotel staff in Dharamshala



Kareena Kapoor Khan has been enjoying her time in Dharamshala where Saif Ali Khan was shooting for Bhoot Police. Only a day back they wrapped up the first schedule of the film and now all of them are in Mumbai. Kareena had been accompanying Saif along with Taimur Ali Khan since Diwali and the duo was having a great time by heading out for walks, going to cafes and generally having fun bonding together.

Today Kareena took to Instagram to share pictures with the staff of the hotel thanking them for their hospitality and relentless work. Kareena took to her Insta story to share two pictures where she is seen in a comfy tracksuit before leaving the hotel to catch the flight back to Mumbai.