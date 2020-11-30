John Mulaney’s Spider-Ham comes to Vancouver-based Kabam’s Marvel Contest of Champions

One of the funniest bits from 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was Spider-Ham, a cartoon pig version of Spider-Man voiced by Saturday Night Live‘s John Mulaney.
Now, Mulaney’s Spider-Ham is making his way to Marvel Contest of Champions, the popular mobile fighting game from Vancouver-based Kabam.
I am Peter Porker. I was bitten by a radioactive pig ok? I became Spider-Ham! Stay with me. In this universe, I star in my own featured @MarvelChampions Motion Comic 🤩 #sponsored #MarvelContestofChampions #Marvel https://t.co/rMJAl9oZIb
#onlymovieIveverbeenin pic.twitter.com/tmzXHATazR
— John Mulaney (@mulaney) November 30, 2020
In the game, players can take on “John Mulaney’s Champion Challenge,” which features a team of superheroes and supervillains hand-picked by Mulaney for you to fight. Beating these teams will unlock special rewards.
A free digital version of Spider-Ham #1 can also be claimed in-game between December 1st and 31st. For new players, specifically, downloading the game between December 7th and 31st will also net you a free 2-Star Spider-Ham character.
Alongside the in-game events, Marvel and Kabam have also released a motion comic featuring Mulaney’s Spider-Ham. Check it out below:
Marvel Contest of Champions can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
In other Marvel and Kabam news, the Canadian developer’s Contest of Champions follow-up, Realm of Champions, is set to release on mobile on December 16th. Pre-registration is now open, while more information on the game can be found in our interview with Kabam here.
Image credit: Sony