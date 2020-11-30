Jerry Dias, the ‘$5-billion’ blue-collar man

Article content continued

The trucks GM plans to build in Oshawa might be of the old, dirty fossil-fuel burning variety, but they are top sellers domestically, and the company is also building an EV test track in town.

Photo by Veronica Henri/Toronto Sun/Postmedia Network files

Instead of marking the next chapter in a story of decline, 2020 appears to be a new beginning for the Big Three in Canada. And it just so happens that the guy in the middle of all the good news works for the union.

“If I was Jerry, I would retire now, since I don’t know how he is going to top this,” Anastakis said.

Retirement, Dias said, chuckling, is still a few years off. On a recent Friday afternoon, the 62-year-old was sipping on a bottle of water at Unifor’s local chapter in Oshawa. Masked union employees, upon catching sight of their boss, repeatedly thanked him.

The vibe was positively joyous, if socially distanced, and represented a dramatic shift from previous months, when the union had been looking to sell the low-slung building on the edge of Lake Ontario, near the GM plant, because it didn’t need the space. Now, the phones are ringing again and people are stopping in to fill out resumés for the new jobs.

Dias, however, was feeling wistful, and went hunting for a tissue to dab at his eyes as he spoke of his mother. Alzheimer’s stole Juliet’s memory before it took her life five years ago. She never got to see her son reach the pinnacle, which, barring any further surprises, he seems to have reached.

“My mother was the most caring person I’ve ever met,” he said. “It’s a problem for me, talking about her.”