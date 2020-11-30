Jennifer Lawrence’s Family Farm Confirms No Injury After Being Burned Down in ‘Horrible Fire’

WENN/Apega

In a Facebook post, Camp Hi-Ho confirms the news that they ‘lost our barn last night in a horrible fire,’ though they’re ‘thankful that no people or animals were hurt.’

Jennifer Lawrence‘s family has found luck in the wake of a “horrible fire” that burned down their farm in Simpsonville, Kentucky. “The Hunger Games” actress’ family, who also runs a summer day camp called Camp Hi-Ho, shared with the public that there was no injury caused by the Friday, November 27 incident.

Dishing on the devastating news was Camp Hi-Ho via its Facebook page on Saturday, November 29. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire,” its statement read. “We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls.”

“Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency,” it continued. “You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us.”

“God’s goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead,” it concluded with positive message. “We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer.”

The fire itself caused the Simpsonville Fire Department to be called to the scene at around 9 P.M. on Friday. WLKY News reported that it took about 30 firefighters and half a dozen trucks to finally put out the flames after over an hour.

“One of the issues with a rural area is always water supply,” Simpsonville Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Cravens told the outlet about the effort to put off the blaze. “Unfortunately in areas like this, without hydrants, we have to have all our water tankered in for suppression efforts.”

Jennifer’s brother, Blaine Lawrence who owns and directs the camp, was said to have sent emails to parents of past campers to share the extent of the damage caused by the fire. He, according to TMZ, noted that the destroyed barn housed his office, stalls for their horses, an indoor riding area, a rock wall, a native wildlife display, arts and crafts area and a garage with farm equipment and a nurse station.

Fortunately, the camp’s outdoor sports court, tree fort space, pet barn, the archery range, the animal pastures and outdoor horse-riding trails were spared from the fires. TMZ added that Blaine requested for community donations to rebuild the camp so it will be ready to be opened again in the summer of 2021.