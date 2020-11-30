‘James Bond’ Star Sean Connery’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The cause of death of James Bond star Sean Connery has been revealed.

The news comes nearly one month after the Jhe passed away in his sleep at his home in Nassau, the Bahamas on Oct. 31.

According to a death certificate obtained and published by TMZ, Connery succumbed to respiratory failure, pneumonia, old age and atrial fibrillation.

The actor’s passing was revealed by his widow, Micheline Roquebrune, who also revealed that he had had dementia toward the end of his life.

“It was no life for him,” she told the Daily Mail. “He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted. He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.”

AQUAMAN TRAILER

She shared that Connery’s ashes will be scattered in both the Bahamas and his home country of Scotland, after the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.