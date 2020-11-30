Jake Paul Now Wants To Fight Conor McGregor!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
14

After easily defeating former NBA star Nate Robinson, Jake Paul now wants to step into the ring with Conor McGregor.

“I have been training my ass off for the past year. I’m taking this seriously. There’s a long list of opponents that I want. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I am going to knock them both out. There’s my brother, there’s KSI on the line. Austin McBroom. I want to be in this sport for a long time, I am in love with it, so why not?” he said post-match.

