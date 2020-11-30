Jake Paul Now Wants To Fight Conor McGregor!!

After easily defeating former NBA star Nate Robinson, Jake Paul now wants to step into the ring with Conor McGregor.

“I have been training my ass off for the past year. I’m taking this seriously. There’s a long list of opponents that I want. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I am going to knock them both out. There’s my brother, there’s KSI on the line. Austin McBroom. I want to be in this sport for a long time, I am in love with it, so why not?” he said post-match.

According to ESPN, Paul landed just eight punches on Saturday night, three of which had resulted in knockdowns. That included the right overhand punch that finally ended the fight.

“I respect him and his basketball career has been amazing and I don’t want to take anything away from him. It takes a lot of balls to step in the ring. Not a lot of people can do that,” he said of Robinson during a post-match interview.