International students return to NT sparks controversy, Jacqui Lambie outcry

The arrival of more than 60 international students into Darwin , as part of a pilot education program, has sparked criticisms that thousands of Australians are being neglected overseas.

Independent Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie slammed the program, describing it as “sickening” that 36,000 Aussies still won’t know if they’ll get home by Christmas.

“What I’m supportive of is getting our own back home first, before we take any students anywhere, that would be the right Australian thing to do,” she told media today.

“I do not believe that we put international students before our own people here in the country.

“I find it quite sickening.”

The students touched down on a charter flight from Singapore in Darwin this morning and will undergo two weeks of quarantine before being allowed to commence classes.

They’re the first cohort to arrive in the country since borders shut at the start of the pandemic.

That decision has seen the higher education and vocational education sectors lose out on billions of dollars.

Charles Darwin University Vice-Chancellor Simon Maddocks says negotiations with the Australian Government for the program began seven months ago.

“This is a significant moment for Charles Darwin University as the first university … they’re (students) very important for the universities, they’re very important for our local economy here in Darwin.”

Professor Maddocks also revealed planning is underway for more students to fly into Australia in January and over the next six months.

He insists the flights aren’t taking priority over Australians being flown home.

“I understand the support for student arrivals is above the caps for maintaining returning Australians and I’m very comfortable that these students are not displacing other opportunities for Australian returnees at this ,” he said.

The students – from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia – had to cover the cost of their flight and provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the flight, while CDU will pay for the two weeks quarantine at the Centre for National Resilience on the outskirts of Darwin.

They will be housed in the section normally reserved for domestic travellers entering the NT from declared hotspots.

