Ice T Says His Father-In-Law Spent 40 Days In ICU After Being a “No Masker” & Catching COVID-19

Every day is a reminder the COVID-19 is very much real, and still very much present worldwide.

Recently, Ice T took to social media to share a very short and simple story about his father-in-law and his lesson when it came to battling COVID.

On Saturday, Ice T said, “My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs. 40 days in ICU close to death. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame.”

Ice continued to speak about the importance of taking the proper precautions when it comes to COVID.

A fan responded to his post and said, “Some of us gotta learn the hard way.” Ice then said, “Some people think a Mask is a sign of weakness. My homie Brother Mob who had it told me.. “Ice, your Gangster can’t fight this shit…..” I heard him loud and clear!”

Some people think a Mask is a sign of weakness.. My homie @BrotherMob who had it, told me.. “Ice, your Gangster can’t fight this shit…..” I heard him loud and clear! https://t.co/RFUC0fnrkz — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

After a few people shared their thoughts about his tweet, Ice continued to state, “I would NEVER wish ANYONE sickness… I don’t need that Karma.”

I would NEVER wish ANYONE sickness… I don’t need that Karma. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

And while some people criticized him for the delivery of his message, Ice ended off on the topic with some bars and tweeted, ‘I don’t really care what you believe… And you probably won’t care until YOU can’t breathe.’ #CovidBars”

‘I don’t really care what you believe… And you probably won’t care until YOU can’t breathe.. ’ #CovidBars — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 30, 2020

So the overall message of the story is to take COVID seriously and make sure to wear a mask and take all of the necessary precautions.

