Ice-T Called Out His Father-In-Law For Being Anti-Masker Before He Almost Died Of COVID-19

Bradley Lamb
“Ohhh he’s a believer now…”

This is Ice-T. He’s a rapper, a Law & Order legend, and — as you surely know if you’ve ever seen his E! reality show Ice Loves Coco — he’s the husband of model Coco Austin.

Unfortunately, Coco’s father Steve has recently been battling a long and severe case of COVID-19, and spent more than a month in the hospital fighting for his life. Ice-T shared the news in a tweet on Sunday, and he pulled no punches when talking about his father-in-law’s careless attitude towards the pandemic before getting sick.

My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame

“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker,'” Ice-T wrote in his tweet. “COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs… 40 days in ICU close to death… Now he’s on oxygen indefinitely.”


Brad Barket / Getty Images

“Ohhh he’s a believer now…” the rapper concluded, along with a photo of his father-in-law in the ICU, and the hashtag #COVIDisNotAGame.

As you can imagine, Ice-T’s tweet has caused quite a stir on Twitter. Many are praising Ice for sharing his father-in-law’s story — even if his delivery was rather blunt.

@FINALLEVEL It may seem harsh to some-but people need to get how serious this is. COVID doesn't give one damn about your opinions or beliefs. It is amazing how people think that the sheer force of their will, will protect them. They'll find out different. Keep shining that light on em, Ice.

When several people in the replies said that they had “no sympathy” for his father-in-law, Ice-T responded by saying that he views many “anti-maskers” as victims in their own right — since most of them are following the guidance of a president who routinely lies about the virus.

Honestly.. A lot of no maskers only do it because they’re listening to the President.. Just sayin. https://t.co/uB4KUQXSXx

When some COVID-deniers showed up in the comments to argue with Ice about mask use, the rapper hit them with this: “I don’t really care what you believe… And you probably won’t care until YOU can’t breathe.”

‘I don’t really care what you believe... And you probably won’t care until YOU can’t breathe.. 🎤’ #CovidBars

And when one Twitter user criticized the rapper for putting his own father-in-law on blast like this, Ice-T was having none of it, saying: “If I’m willing to use a family member that I love… Then it must be serious to me.”

Clownass, If I’m willing to use a family member that I love, as an example of someone coming close to death from a virus that I assume you think is fake.. And I’m trying to warn people.. Then it must be serious to me. Brandon you’ve got a lotta nerve.. https://t.co/hlfSmfWFO8

And Ice had a clear message for anyone else who felt like arguing with him about this subject:

In conclusion, please listen to Ice-T (and also every scientist on the planet) and wear a fucking mask. Don’t be an idiot. Thank you. Goodbye!

Some people think a Mask is a sign of weakness.. My homie @BrotherMob who had it, told me.. “Ice, your Gangster can’t fight this shit…..” I heard him loud and clear! https://t.co/RFUC0fnrkz

