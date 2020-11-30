How students in a remote part of Pakistan mobilized during the pandemic to demand better internet from the military-run unit controlling it (Alizeh Kohari/Rest of World)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
22


Alizeh Kohari / Rest of World:

How students in a remote part of Pakistan mobilized during the pandemic to demand better internet from the military-run unit controlling it  —  Pakistan’s government uses the internet as a means of exerting control — and in a remote part of the country, citizens are starting to fight back.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR