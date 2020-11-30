How students in a remote part of Pakistan mobilized during the pandemic to demand better internet from the military-run unit controlling it (Alizeh Kohari/Rest of World)

Alizeh Kohari / Rest of World:
How students in a remote part of Pakistan mobilized during the pandemic to demand better internet from the military-run unit controlling it — Pakistan’s government uses the internet as a means of exerting control — and in a remote part of the country, citizens are starting to fight back.
