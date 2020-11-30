Holiday Romance Movies That Are Worth Rewatching

Hours and hours of cozy comfort viewing, ready to be repeated over and over again.
1.
While You Were Sleeping
2.
Snow Bride
3.
Snowed Inn Christmas
4.
The Christmas Contract
5.
My Christmas Love
6.
The Mistletoe Promise
7.
You Can’t Fight Christmas
8.
Christmas Inheritance
9.
The Knight Before Christmas
10.
The Spirit of Christmas
11.
Little Women
12.
Bridget Jones’s Diary
13.
When Harry Met Sally
14.
The Holiday
15.
Love Actually
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.