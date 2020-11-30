Giants reportedly ‘bracing’ for Daniel Jones to miss time

Daniel Jones exited Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter due to a hamstring injury, and now the New York Giants quarterback may not play next weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants are “bracing” for Jones to miss time with the hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday. ESPN is reporting that the injury is severe.
Jones suffered the injury after being tackled on a short first-down run. He tried to remain in the game, but grimaced in pain and ultimately came out.
Following Sunday’s 19-17 win over the Bengals, Giants head coach Joe Judge expressed optimism that Jones would be able to play against the Seahawks. However, it probably isn’t possible if his injury is severe like reports state.
Hamstring injuries are difficult in general. Sometimes players are able to play through them, like Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Other times they sideline players for a month, like Giants linebacker Tae Crowder, who spent five weeks on injured reserve.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90