Giants reportedly ‘bracing’ for Daniel Jones to miss time

Jones suffered the injury after being tackled on a short first-down run. He tried to remain in the game, but grimaced in pain and ultimately came out.

Following Sunday’s 19-17 win over the Bengals, Giants head coach Joe Judge expressed optimism that Jones would be able to play against the Seahawks. However, it probably isn’t possible if his injury is severe like reports state.

Hamstring injuries are difficult in general. Sometimes players are able to play through them, like Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Other times they sideline players for a month, like Giants linebacker Tae Crowder, who spent five weeks on injured reserve.