Georgia Sheriff Postpones Quando Rondo Concert

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
20

A recent Quando Rondo show in Georgia has been postponed by law enforcement.

Quando Rondo was scheduled to perform at Club Xavier in Macon, Ga. on Friday night — but the show was postponed. 

“The mayor and police squad of macon ga canceled the show tonight ‍♂️ sh*t got me highly pissed off !! I couldn’t Wait To Rocc Out Literally ⚰️.”

He then posted another video, expressing his unhappiness over his show being canceled. “The f*cking mayor and the police done canceled the f*cking show, cuz,” he said. “That sh*t got me blowed. We been ready. Six-O, we been ready to pull up.”

