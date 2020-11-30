Georgia Sheriff Postpones Quando Rondo Concert

A recent Quando Rondo show in Georgia has been postponed by law enforcement.

Quando Rondo was scheduled to perform at Club Xavier in Macon, Ga. on Friday night — but the show was postponed.

“The mayor and police squad of macon ga canceled the show tonight ‍♂️ sh*t got me highly pissed off !! I couldn’t Wait To Rocc Out Literally ⚰️.”

He then posted another video, expressing his unhappiness over his show being canceled. “The f*cking mayor and the police done canceled the f*cking show, cuz,” he said. “That sh*t got me blowed. We been ready. Six-O, we been ready to pull up.”

Club Xavier also released a statement: “Due to recent events that have transpired in our city over the last 24 hours. With no fault of the promoter, Quando, or the club and with respect to the Bibb Co. Sherriff dept. The concert will be rescheduled. We appreciate @quando_rondo for showing the city love and showing. Stay posted for the reschedule date.”