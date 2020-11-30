George Clooney Shocks Fans After Admitting to Be Cutting His Hair With Flowbee for Years

WENN/Daniel Deme

The 59-year-old Oscar winner reveals in a new interview that his secret tool for keeping his hair look nice is using Flowbee, which is a vacuum haircutting system.

George Clooney got innovative when it comes to getting a haircut way before the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill. During a sitdown discussion with “CBS Sunday Morning”, the “Money Monster” actor stunned his fans by admitting that he has utilized Flowbee for years to cut his hair.

The 59-year-old revealed his secret tool to keep his hair looking nice when speaking to the show’s host Tracy Smith on Sunday, November 29. “I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years,” he first spilled. “My hair’s really like straw, and so it’s easy to cut, can’t really make too many mistakes. Years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee.”

Clooney’s statement prompted Smith to interject in surprise, “You did not!” The actor playing Major Scheisskopf on the “Catch-22” series went on to explain, “It comes with a vacuum cleaner and clippers, yeah. I still have it. My haircuts take literally two minutes.”

The revelation shocked many on Twitter. One individual commented, “Wait, they actually made the Suck Cut from Wayne’s World?” Another quipped, “Okay that just broke my brain. That beautiful, economic b*****d.” A third jested, “He must be a millionaire with all those savings from haircut!! Just like not buying coffee makes you one.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Clooney additionally explained the reason why he decided to direct and starred in his upcoming film “The Midnight Sky“. He dished, “I saw the part and I thought, well, this is a really great part. And then I had an idea of how to tell the story, and so, I called up Netflix and said, ‘You know, I think I have a take on it.’ ”

George also talked about one of the scenes from the movie which was taken in a real Arctic snowstorm. “That was the very first week of shooting,” the father of two divulged. “We were in Iceland, so we went out, it’s 40° below zero and it’s 70-, 80-mile-an-hour wind gusts.”

“And I was doing stuff without goggles, so my eyelids would freeze shut after about a little over a minute,” he further recalled. “And so, I could only do a take for that long, then I’d have to go in and they’d take a blow dryer and get my eyelashes open so I could go back out.”