Game over for the ‘Wargames’ hacking law?

This is the web version of,nbsp;Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox.

When a law that governs technology stays on the books for decades, the results can be a puzzling mess. Later today, the Supreme Court will take up a dispute over the 1984 Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which has become messy in the hands of prosecutors and corporations seeking to punish people using computers in ways they don’t approve of.

The origin of the law is simple yet absurd: The president of the United States watched the 1983 movie Wargames and got scared about hackers. I am not kidding. He then started pressing members of Congress to do something. So, they did.

The resulting law imposed criminal penalties for accessing computer systems without authorization. That was a clear danger back in the 1980s before the Internet was available to most people. Wargames fictional hacker David Lightman (played with great, nervous energy by actor Matthew Broderick) would surely be prosecutable under the CFAA for dialing into WOPR, the fictional nuclear war simulation program, even if the program was welcoming. “Shall we play a game,” WOPR famously asked Lightman. Great quote that I try not to overuse in this newsletter.

But over time, as the Internet spread, accessing other people’s computers became considerably more common (every time you read a web page, order an Uber, or stream on Netflix, you’re technically tapping into someone else’s computer). That’s raised questions about just what accessing someone else’s computer “without authorization” means under the law.

One of the most debatable prosecutions: In 2011, CFAA was used to prosecute programmer and tech activist Aaron Swartz after he downloaded millions of articles from a subscription database. Facing possibly decades of jail time, Swartz took his own life. And there are zillions of other cases that don’t seem in the spirit of what lawmakers intended back in the 1980s when they were trying to avoid future David Lightmans accidentally starting a nuclear war.

What if student researchers found grave vulnerabilities in a transit system’s fare collection computers? Or what if you changed the headline on a news story as a prank? What if you just violated the “terms of service” of Facebook by lying about your home city? Even that could be considered unauthorized access under the law, according to cyberlaw expert Orin Kerr. He’s blogged that, depending on your interpretation, the law “either makes most people or very few people criminals.”

The case the Supreme Court is hearing today, Van Buren v. United States, concerns an allegedly bad cop in Georgia who took $6,000 from a pal to look up a license plate number in the state’s crime information database. CFAA critics hope the Supreme Court will use the case to curtail the law’s reach or, at least, set a national standard for what constitutes unauthorized access. Stay tuned for a decision.

Aaron Pressman

@ampressman

[email protected]