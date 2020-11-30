Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan

Instagram

The ‘Move That Dope’ rapper flaunts the lavish present that he allegedly showers his lady Dess Dior with on Instagram Stories amid his ex-girlfriend Lori’s dating rumor with the ‘Fantastic Four’ actor.

Future has seemingly showered his new girlfriend Dess Dior with lavish gift after going public with their romance. On Sunday, November 29, the rapper took to his Instagram Stories to show off his bae’s new piece of jewelry.

The Atlanta native posted a video that gives a close look at one of Dess’ diamond earrings. He appeared to brag about the expensive item that he might have given to the female rapper as a present as he wrote over the video, “It’s the clarity for me.”

Dess was seen rocking the same diamond stud earring in her own Instagram Story post. The 22-year-old posted a video of her puckering up while holding Future’s face close to hers. The “F**k Up Some Commas” spitter, meanwhile, flashed his middle finger to the camera.

Dess confirmed her relationship with Future after weeks of dating rumors with a racy photo posted on her social media account earlier this month. The up-and-coming artist posted a steamy bathroom selfie showing her posing in front of a mirror while her new beau was shirtless behind her and getting a handful of her booty.

Future was previously in a relationship with Lori Harvey from late 2019. The popular Instagram model stayed by his side amid his paternity lawsuit with one of his baby mamas, Eliza Reign. However, they seemed to break up in August as they suddenly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Lori herself has been rumored to be romantically linked with Michael B. Jordan after the two were spotted landing in Atlanta together ahead of Thanksgiving. The 23-year-old model and the 33-year-old actor were videotaped and pictured arriving in a Delta aircraft on Wednesday, November 25. The “Black Panther” star was seen helping Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter with her luggage before they left in the same car.