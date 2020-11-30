Fuller named co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Sarah Fuller made history for the Vanderbilt Commodores during Saturday’s blowout loss to the Missouri Tigers and was honored for her efforts by the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

The SEC named Fuller, who served as Vanderbilt’s placekicker and became the first woman to compete in an official Power Five football game, as one of the league’s Special Teams Players of the Week. Since fired head coach Derek Mason called upon the Vanderbilt women’s soccer starting goalkeeper because many of his team’s specialists were quarantined through the weekend due to COVID-19 protocols.

Fuller delivered a pinpoint squib kick meant to prevent a Missouri return at the start of the third quarter of Saturday’s contest. Katie Hnida of New Mexico and April Goss of Kent State are the only other women who have appeared in Football Bowl Subdivision games.