For Princess Mako of Japan, Official Wedding May Be Distant Prospect

When Princess Mako of Japan became engaged to her college boyfriend in 2017, many Japanese hoped for a fairy-tale wedding for the couple.

But three years later, the prospects of the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and her beau, Kei Komuro, a commoner and aspiring lawyer, living happily ever after look, well, complicated.

In remarks released Monday, Crown Prince Akishino said he approved of the wedding. But he also said that there appeared to be opposition to the union in Japan, making it difficult to proceed with an official ceremony. The crown prince has previously said that could happen only if the Japanese public approved of the marriage.

“The Constitution says marriage shall be based only on the mutual consent of both sexes,” Crown Prince Akishino said in a transcript of the remarks, made on Nov. 20 on the occasion of his 55th birthday. “If that is what they really want, then I think that is something I need to respect as a parent,” he said.