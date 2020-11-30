Floyd Mayweather To Nate Robinson: I’m Proud Of You!!

The internets may be clowning Nate Robinson for getting knocked out cold by Jake Paul — but boxing legend Floyd Mayweather says he’s proud of the former NBA star.

“Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers. I will never kick my brother when he’s down,” Floyd captioned a post on Instagram. “It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you. We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort.”

He continued: “SIDENOTE: The times I’ve had issues with another brother is when they came at me first. I was just defending myself.”

Since the fight, Robinson spoke out, thanking fans for their support. Jake Paul is already eyeing his next match — he’s hoping to step into the ring with Conor McGregor.