Evan Turner joining Celtics as assistant coach

Welcome back to Boston, Evan Turner.
The 10-year NBA veteran is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach specializing in player development, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Turner played two seasons for the Celtics from 2014-16, averaging 10 points, five assists and five rebounds per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 26.2% from deep. He also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and most recently for the Atlanta Hawks.
The 32-year-old was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves last season but never played a game for the franchise.
Turner’s new job comes after Kara Lawson departed Brad Stevens’ staff to become head coach of the Duke women’s basketball team.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90