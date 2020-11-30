Evan Turner joining Celtics as assistant coach

Turner played two seasons for the Celtics from 2014-16, averaging 10 points, five assists and five rebounds per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 26.2% from deep. He also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and most recently for the Atlanta Hawks.

The 32-year-old was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves last season but never played a game for the franchise.

Turner’s new job comes after Kara Lawson departed Brad Stevens’ staff to become head coach of the Duke women’s basketball team.