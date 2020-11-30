Europe Keeps Schools Open, not Restaurants, Unlike U.S. cities

PARIS — As a second lockdown appeared inevitable amid skyrocketing coronavirus infections, the scientists advising the French government in October warned that keeping students in their classrooms meant it would take longer to tame the surge.

The government kept the schools open anyway, even as the country became an epicenter of the second wave of the coronavirus in Europe. French leaders decided that they would try to subdue the surge, while also trying to minimize economic and academic damage by keeping children learning where they do it best: in school.

Five weeks into a second nationwide lockdown, France, like much of Europe, has proved that it is possible to bring the rate of known infections down, even with schools open.

It is a lesson that has been taken up late in the United States, where Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and other cities, have made it a priority to keep bars and restaurants open — though not necessarily for indoor service or at full capacity — even as they have closed their schools.