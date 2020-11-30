Ethereum 2.0 staking is coming to Coinbase By Cointelegraph

U.S. digital currency exchange Coinbase has outlined plans for supporting 2.0 staking rewards — possibly setting the stage for even wider adoption of the smart contract platform.

In an official blog post, Coinbase says it plans to roll out Eth2 staking, trading and conversion services starting in early 2021. Once Eth2 is supported, existing Coinbase customers will be able to convert their Ether (ETH) tokens to ETH2 and earn staking rewards.