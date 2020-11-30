EPL news, Edinson Cavani could face three-game ban over social media post

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani may face suspension pending the outcome of a Football Association investigation into his use of a polarising term many consider racist.

The FA has confirmed it is investigating an Instagram post by Cavani which was published after United’s 3-2 win over Southampton, in which the striker scored twice.

In the post which has since been deleted, the words “gracias negrito!” are used to thank a follower congratulating Cavani on his performance in the match at St. Mary’s.

“Negrito” was the term used by ex-Liverpool forward Luis Suarez – Cavani’s friend and fellow Uruguay teammate – during a derby with United in 2011. He directed toward his opponent, French left-back Patrice Evra.

Edinson Cavani. (Getty) (Getty)

At the time Suarez claimed it was a term of endearment in Uruguay, something supported by some linguistic experts.

However, the FA rejected that suggestion and slapped the then-Liverpool striker with an eight-game ban.

The FA introduced an edict prior to the 2020/21 season that any sanctions pertaining to racism would occasion a minimum three game ban.

The loss of Cavani would be a big blow for the Red Devils who are fighting tooth and nail to keep in touch with the top end of the EPL ladder.