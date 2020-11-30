Donald Trump’s most trusted coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas quits

“I worked hard with a singular focus – to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic,” the resignation letter reads.

“Perhaps more than anything, my advice was always focused on minimising all the harms from both the pandemic and the structural policies themselves, especially to the working class and the poor.”

Scott Atlas is one of the more controversial figures in the White House. (AP)

Earlier this month he called on people in Michigan to resist the state government’s restrictions to contain the pandemic.

“The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept,” he tweeted.

He later denied that he was endorsing or inciting violence.

Stanford University, where Dr Atlas worked, issued a statement distancing themselves from his opinions.

Scott Atlas has been one of Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers on coronavirus. (AP)

“Stanford’s position on managing the pandemic in our community is clear. We support using masks, social distancing, and conducting surveillance and diagnostic testing. We also believe in the importance of strictly following the guidance of local and state health authorities,” the statement read.

“Dr Atlas has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university’s approach in response to the pandemic. Dr Atlas’s statements reflect his personal views, not those of the Hoover Institution or the university.”

Dr Atlas’ role is not in the medical field, but instead as a fellow at an affiliated conservative thinktank called the Hoover Institute.

His certification in neuroradiology lapsed in 2017.

Donald Trump has refused to concede the election. (AP)

He was appointed to Mr Trump’s coronavirus taskforce in July, despite having no expertise in public health or infectious diseases.

He has also claimed that children do not spread the disease, that masks do not work , that asymptomatic people should not be tested and said it was a positive thing if low risk groups become infected.

He also opposed funding for widespread COVID-19 testing.

“I have real problems with that guy. He’s a smart guy who’s talking about things that I believe he doesn’t have any real insight or knowledge or experience in,” Dr Fauci said.