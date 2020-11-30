Daredevil: Marvel fans are pushing for an MCU revival after Netflix rights to the franchise expire

The streaming platform’s movie and TV rights to the Daredevil franchise expired yesterday (29 November) meaning that Marvel Studios can now legally step in to potentially produce further shows and films based on the blind superhero.

Netflix’s Daredevil series starring Charlie Cox ran for three seasons beginning in 2015 before it was cancelled on 29 November 2018.

Although the series came to an end two years ago, up until now Marvel Studios has been unable to feature the superhero in any of their movies or TV shows before a two-year hold following the show’s cancellation expired – which it has now finally done so.

The hashtag #SaveDaredevil has since been trending on social media with fans urging Marvel to resurrect the series.

On the official Save Daredevil website, fans have been asked to “remind Disney and Marvel that the fans want to see OUR version of the Daredevil character return with Charlie Cox in the role, and the series received with the same cast and mature rating”.

Alongside the social media campaign is an online petition that has already collected more than 400,000 signatures. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio – who portrayed Kingpin in the series – shared the petition on Twitter, urging his followers to sign. He wrote: “Sign this people, for Save Daredevil.”