Cyril Rampahosa | We can learn from Covid-19 pandemic to help strengthen fight against HIV/Aids

World Aids day takes place under difficult circumstances, but we mustn’t give up on our resolve to fight HIV/Aids, writes Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dear Fellow South African,

As we continue our efforts to manage the devastating coronavirus pandemic,

we cannot ignore the other public health challenges that our country faces.

For more than three decades, our country has been engaged in an ongoing

struggle against HIV and Aids, which has cost many lives and caused great

hardship and suffering.

On Tuesday, we will join people across the globe in marking World AIDS Day. As

the Chair of the South African National Aids Council, Deputy President David

Mabuza will lead the national commemoration with an address on progress in

the country’s response.

This year, World Aids Day is taking place under difficult conditions.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, with the nation-wide lockdown

and the pressure on our health facilities, many HIV, Aids and tuberculosis

services have suffered. This has posed a challenge for people testing and

starting antiretroviral treatment. Many people found it difficult to collect their

medicines and fewer people accessed other services, such as voluntary male

medical circumcision.

At the same , there are many lessons that have been learnt from our public

health response to the coronavirus pandemic that can strengthen our fight

against HIV and TB.

South Africa continues to have the largest number of people living with HIV

in the world.

Reduction in infections

It is encouraging, however, that over the last decade we made

progress in reducing the number of new HIV infections in the population by

nearly 60%.

It is also encouraging that HIV infections in adolescent girls and young women

have significantly declined in the last decade. This is a crucial group because

they are much more likely to be at risk of getting HIV.

Our treatment programme has contributed to a reduction in the number of

deaths due to Aids by 60%. There has been a greater reduction in HIV-related

deaths among young people.

It was possible to reduce the number of deaths because we, together with

our partners, have rolled out an extensive antiretroviral programme reaching

millions of people living with the disease.

At the beginning of the decade, our programme to prevent mother to child

transmission (PMTCT) of HIV had very low coverage. Now we have one of the

highest rates of coverage of PMTCT in Southern Africa, which has substantially

reduced rates of infection among children.

While we have reduced deaths and new infections, we still are far from reaching

the goal we committed ourselves in 2016 of achieving a 75% reduction in HIV

infections by 2020. If we succeed in doing so, we are likely to end Aids as a

public health threat by 2030.

Unfortunately, we are not there yet.

We have to do far more to ensure that

young people are empowered to prevent infections, including through changing

behaviour, accessing condoms and testing regularly. We need to make sure

that everyone who is infected has access to treatment and care.

We need to work harder on HIV prevention among key populations, including

sex workers, men who have sex with men, and people who inject drugs.

We

must end the stigma and discrimination towards these populations. We cannot

hope to end HIV if we ignore the needs, concerns and rights of any part of our

population.

South Africa needs to increase efforts to medically circumcise young men to

reduce their risk of acquiring HIV. Unsafe circumcision should not leave young

men with lifelong health problems, and no one should die from circumcision.

We must make sure that young men have safe circumcision.

Recent findings

We are encouraged by findings of a recent study on pre-exposure prophylaxis

(PrEP). Unlike antiretroviral treatment that is given to people who are HIV

positive, PrEP involves the regular use of antiretroviral drugs by HIV negative

people to prevention infection. The study, conducted by scientists from the HIV

Prevention Trials Network, found that long-acting injections once every eight

weeks was better than the daily tablet used for HIV prevention.

These findings

have the potential to significantly strengthen our response to the epidemic.

If we are to succeed in ending Aids as a public health threat within the next

decade, we need to combine these medical breakthroughs with fundamental

changes in behaviour. We also need to tackle the economic and social

conditions that contribute to high rates of infection.

One of our central tasks is to empower adolescent girls and young women,

educationally, economically and socially.

They need to be able to make their

own decisions about every aspect of their lives, including their sexuality and

sexual behaviour.

As the country marks 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women

and Children, we need to work even harder to address the unequal relations

between men and women – which contribute both to gender-based violence

and to the spread of HIV.

Ultimately, we will achieve the end of Aids through the empowerment of young

people, women and other people at risk. This includes empowerment through

access to information, advice and support. It includes access to education

and economic opportunities, especially for young women. Empowerment also

means that every person must have access to testing, treatment and other

health services.

The people of South Africa have come so far, endured so much and made such

great progress in the fight against HIV, Aids and Tuberculosis.

On this World Aids Day, which is taking place in the shadow of another

devastating pandemic, let us intensify both our resolve and our actions to

confront and overcome AIDS once and for all.

With best regards.