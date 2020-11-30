Cyril Rampahosa | We can learn from Covid-19 pandemic to help strengthen fight against HIV/Aids

President Cyril Ramaphosa.
World Aids day takes place under difficult circumstances, but we mustn’t give up on our resolve to fight HIV/Aids, writes Cyril Ramaphosa.
Dear Fellow South African,
As we continue our efforts to manage the devastating coronavirus pandemic,
we cannot ignore the other public health challenges that our country faces.
For more than three decades, our country has been engaged in an ongoing
struggle against HIV and Aids, which has cost many lives and caused great
hardship and suffering.
On Tuesday, we will join people across the globe in marking World AIDS Day. As
the Chair of the South African National Aids Council, Deputy President David
Mabuza will lead the national commemoration with an address on progress in
the country’s response.
This year, World Aids Day is taking place under difficult conditions.
Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, with the nation-wide lockdown
and the pressure on our health facilities, many HIV, Aids and tuberculosis
services have suffered. This has posed a challenge for people testing and
starting antiretroviral treatment. Many people found it difficult to collect their
medicines and fewer people accessed other services, such as voluntary male
medical circumcision.
At the same , there are many lessons that have been learnt from our public
health response to the coronavirus pandemic that can strengthen our fight
against HIV and TB.
South Africa continues to have the largest number of people living with HIV
in the world.
Reduction in infections
It is encouraging, however, that over the last decade we made
progress in reducing the number of new HIV infections in the population by
nearly 60%.
It is also encouraging that HIV infections in adolescent girls and young women
have significantly declined in the last decade. This is a crucial group because
they are much more likely to be at risk of getting HIV.
Our treatment programme has contributed to a reduction in the number of
deaths due to Aids by 60%. There has been a greater reduction in HIV-related
deaths among young people.
It was possible to reduce the number of deaths because we, together with
our partners, have rolled out an extensive antiretroviral programme reaching
millions of people living with the disease.
At the beginning of the decade, our programme to prevent mother to child
transmission (PMTCT) of HIV had very low coverage. Now we have one of the
highest rates of coverage of PMTCT in Southern Africa, which has substantially
reduced rates of infection among children.
While we have reduced deaths and new infections, we still are far from reaching
the goal we committed ourselves in 2016 of achieving a 75% reduction in HIV
infections by 2020. If we succeed in doing so, we are likely to end Aids as a
public health threat by 2030.
Unfortunately, we are not there yet.
READ | World Aids day A good year for PrEP, bad for sustained ARV treatment
We have to do far more to ensure that
young people are empowered to prevent infections, including through changing
behaviour, accessing condoms and testing regularly. We need to make sure
that everyone who is infected has access to treatment and care.
We need to work harder on HIV prevention among key populations, including
sex workers, men who have sex with men, and people who inject drugs.
We
must end the stigma and discrimination towards these populations. We cannot
hope to end HIV if we ignore the needs, concerns and rights of any part of our
population.
South Africa needs to increase efforts to medically circumcise young men to
reduce their risk of acquiring HIV. Unsafe circumcision should not leave young
men with lifelong health problems, and no one should die from circumcision.
We must make sure that young men have safe circumcision.
Recent findings
We are encouraged by findings of a recent study on pre-exposure prophylaxis
(PrEP). Unlike antiretroviral treatment that is given to people who are HIV
positive, PrEP involves the regular use of antiretroviral drugs by HIV negative
people to prevention infection. The study, conducted by scientists from the HIV
Prevention Trials Network, found that long-acting injections once every eight
weeks was better than the daily tablet used for HIV prevention.
These findings
have the potential to significantly strengthen our response to the epidemic.
If we are to succeed in ending Aids as a public health threat within the next
decade, we need to combine these medical breakthroughs with fundamental
changes in behaviour. We also need to tackle the economic and social
conditions that contribute to high rates of infection.
One of our central tasks is to empower adolescent girls and young women,
educationally, economically and socially.
READ | Covid-19: Learn lessons from Aids response says head of UNAIDS
They need to be able to make their
own decisions about every aspect of their lives, including their sexuality and
sexual behaviour.
As the country marks 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women
and Children, we need to work even harder to address the unequal relations
between men and women – which contribute both to gender-based violence
and to the spread of HIV.
Ultimately, we will achieve the end of Aids through the empowerment of young
people, women and other people at risk. This includes empowerment through
access to information, advice and support. It includes access to education
and economic opportunities, especially for young women. Empowerment also
means that every person must have access to testing, treatment and other
health services.
The people of South Africa have come so far, endured so much and made such
great progress in the fight against HIV, Aids and Tuberculosis.
On this World Aids Day, which is taking place in the shadow of another
devastating pandemic, let us intensify both our resolve and our actions to
confront and overcome AIDS once and for all.
With best regards.