Cyber Monday TV deals UK 2020: Samsung, LG and 4k smart TVs

If you really want to up your game, you can also save on Now TV, Virgin Media and Sky TV and broadband packages.

Before you begin browsing, read our guide to the best 4K TVs. With details on the brands to know, it has everything you need to help you upgrade your home movie watching experience into something that’ll rival a trip to the cinema.

As a pricier addition to your home, it pays to be vigilant and know the top discounts, so bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with the very best deals from now until Cyber Monday.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best Cyber Monday TV deals

Philips 58PUS7555 58in 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV: Was £499, now £379, Currys PC World

(Philips)

Save £120 on this 58in TV which features Dolby vision, Freeview, Catch-up TV and 4K streaming. Another Philips 4K TV, the Ambilight 55PUS6814/12, made it into our 2020 guide of best 4K TVs, with our reviewer commenting: “Image quality is not the best on test but is still excellent, and better than you might hope for from this price range.” You can also save on the 43in, 50in and 70in versions (£60, £80 and £120 respectively) of this model.

JVC LT-43CF890 Fire TV Edition 43in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Amazon Alexa: Was £379.99, now £279, Currys PC World

(JVC)

Save more than £100 on this JVC smart TV which comes with the popular Fire TV smart platform built-in, meaning there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Discovery, BBC iPlayer, and much more.

It also features a 4K screen, which has four times the resolution of Full HD, and comes with Amazon Alexa meaning you can simply pick up the remote and ask Alexa to search popular channels, give you weather updates, sports scores and the latest headlines.

Panasonic TX-65HX580BZ 65in 4K Ultra HD Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV with Freeview Play: Was £899, now £679, Amazon

(Panasonic)

This is a brand that features heavily in our review of the best 4K TVs, with our technology critic, David Phelan, noting that the brand’s interface is hugely enjoyable, only rivalled by LG’s system. The smart TV supports a range of your favourite platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, and also comes with the FreeviewPlay button to provide endless shows at an instant. The LCD display is 4K HDR for immersive viewing and it features technology that mitigates and motion judder effect so you can watch all of the action perfectly.

Hisense 55AE7400FTUK 55in Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: Was £599, now £428, AO

(Hisense)

Save £171 on this 55in smart 4K TV by leading brand Hisense, which has four times more pixels than Full HD, enabling it to deliver incredible picture quality and razor-sharp clarity. It also comes with a built-in Amazon Alexa so you can easily access all of your favourite streaming apps, including Netflix, YouTube and Freeview Play. Sports fans will find this TV particularly satisfying as it comes with a special Sports Mode that automatically optimises picture and audio settings for watching the game by reducing motion blur.

Samsung E49RU7300KXXU (2019) 49in, curved ultra HD, 4K certified HDR smart TV: Was £449, now £379, Very

(Samsung)

This TV allows you to watch in 3840×2160 resolution (four times better than full HD) and the curved screen is designed to make for easier viewing from different parts of the room as well as to make the image appear bigger (it can make for an immersive experience if you’re a gamer too). This TV has been designed to work with compatible devices like Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can run everything from one remote. The Samsung QE55Q80R made it into our 2020 guide of the best 4K TVs, with our reviewer commenting: “This TV has a lot of the high-end features it needs to look great.”

Samsung QE75Q80TATXXU 75 inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: Was £2499, now £1999, Currys PC World

(Samsung)

Save yourself a whopping £500 off this huge 75-inch ultra HD smart TV from Samsung. With one of the largest ranges of 4K content and catch-up apps at your fingertips, kick back and enjoy the likes of Apple TV, Netflix, and Disney+. The intelligent Quantum Processor adjusts each picture in real-time so that all your content is upscaled to 4K – even if it’s not filmed in it, enhancing the contrast and clarity of each scene.

JVC LT-32C600 32″ Smart HD Ready LED TV: Was £219.99, now £169, Currys PC World

(Currys PC World)

Save £50 on this JVC smart TV. The LED screen display allows you to enjoy your favourite shows in rich colours and sharp contrast. You can use your Amazon Echo enabled speaker, and control your TV simply with your voice. Also, your favourite TV shows are all at your fingertips with the best streaming apps, such as prime and Netflix, so binge away

Samsung 65 inch QE65Q800T (2020) QLED HDR 2000 8K Ultra HD Smart TV: Was £2799, now £2299, John Lewis & Partners

(Samsung)

This 65″ screen has the wow factor with four times the number of pixels as 4K UHD TV. Expect spectacular flawless picture detail, with vibrant colour, exceptional contrast flawlessly realistic detail, even on a screen this size, plus the HDR 2000 brightness means it won’t fade over time. The anti-reflection screen ensures you’ll only see the purest picture no matter where you’re sat or what time of the day it is and right now you can bag yourself £500 off.

Hisense 55in U7Q ULED 4K HDR Smart TV: Was £899, Now £549, Studio

(Studio )

Save nearly 40 per cent on this sleek Hisense 55in Smart TV. It features Amazon’s smart assistant, Alexa and built in apps including Amazon Prime video, Netflix and YouTube – all available to stream in 4K. Use the Remote Now smartphone app to replace your traditional remote control and never lose it down the back of the sofa again. The TV measures up at H77 x L122.7 x D25cm. Also included in the price is a two-year guarantee.

Panasonic TX-65HZ1500B 65″ smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV: Was £2899, Now £2499, Currys PC world

(Currys)

See every detail on this 65 inch Panasonic TV, with an OLED display that offers four times the resolution of HD, and a powerful HCX PRO intelligent processor. You can binge your favourite boxsets on this smart TV, with platforms such as Netflix, Now TV, Prime and YouTube ready to use. We featured a similar model in our round-up of the 10 best 4K TV’s. The Independent‘s technology critic said that “Panasonic’s OLED screens are routinely excellent”.

LG 65UN81006LB 65 InchUHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV: Was £999.99, now £645, Amazon

(Amazon)

This 2020 model of the LG 65UN81006LB 65 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV boasts 4K picture quality for sharp and detailed images, while the ultra surround will ensure your ears are in for a treat too with immersive sound quality. Use your voice to find your favourite shows with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, and kick back with favourite apps such as Netflix and Youtube.

LG OLED65GX6LA 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: Was £2999, now £2299, Currys PC World

(LG)

Like many other of the latest flatscreens, this has a slender high-quality display thanks to the 4K HD screen and OLED technology, making it a world away from traditional backlit LED TVs. With Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, it’s never been easier to browse the range of streaming services at your fingertips, including Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video. With £700 off, you’ll want to snap this deal up quickly.

Hisense 65U8QFTUK 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: Was £1199, now £949, Currys PC World

(Hisense)

Boasting 4K picture quality, HDR technology to enhance detail, surround sound and JBL speaker, sitting on the sofa watching TV will feel like a cinematic experience. Thanks to the built-in Alexa you can control your device using your voice, and you can, of course, make use of one of the many streaming service apps. If the 65in size is a little too large, the 55in model has also been discounted to £350, a great price for a high-quality TV.

Samsung the frame 2020 43″ QLED Smart TV: Was £1199, now £699, Very

(Samsung)

This will transform your room regardless of whether you’re watching TV or not. In art mode it displays artwork and photos and fits flush to the wall just like a picture frame, making it perfect for those who prefer the TV to not be the focal point of a room. As a TV, the QLED screen and Q HDR technology mean the picture quality is crystal clear. Access a world of online entertainment and control it using your voice by connecting with the built-in Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant. With a whopping £500 saving to be had, this is worth snapping up fast.

LG OLED65BX6LB 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV: Was £1799, now £1599, AO

(LG)

Save £200 on this 65in smart 4K TV by leading brand LG, with an OLED display that promises to bring the cinema experience to your living room. The 3rd generation AI7 4K intelligent processor analyses each frame in real time, giving you the best visuals possible. It also tweaks the audio too, so it’ll sound great whichever room you’re in. The smart TV will connect to all of your favourite streaming services, including Apple TV and Disney+, and features special technology that prevents image flickering and creates less blue light to help protect your eyes.

Sony Bravia KD65A85BU 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant: Was £2599, now £1999, Currys PC World

(Sony)

While this huge TV was pricey to start with, now is the time to buy it with a huge £600 discount. The smart 4K model has an ultra HD OLED display and is compatible with Google Assistant. As well as Freeview HD, you’ll also have access to catch up-TV and a range of streaming services, from Prime Video to Netflix. The sound comes directly from where the action is happening on the screen with this TV, an unusual feature that makes your film or TV show even more immersive.

Toshiba 65UL2063DB 65″ smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £549, now £429, AO

(Toshiba)

Get more out of your free time with this 65in TV. Thanks to the 4K ultra HD display, it has high-quality resolution so you can get immersed in your favourite boxsets and films; perfect for the Christmas period. As well as a crisp picture, it’s a smart TV, so you can enjoy streaming apps and catch-up services and even connect it with your Alexa device. Make use of this offer today and you can claim £50 off a soundbar, which will really improve your at-home cinema experience.

Samsung QE55Q70T 55″, QLED 4K ultra HD TV: Was £1299, now £799, Very

(Samsung)

QLED is a Samsung special, and it means it’ll deliver more heavily saturated colours that are more precisely defined. The Smart TV element means you can, of course, stream all your favourite TV and films using the built-in apps, including Disney+, Apple TV, NOW TV and BT Sport. The ambient mode means you can turn the screen into a decorative feature, which takes the focal point away from the TV. It can also be controlled using a number of voice assistance, such as Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant.

How to get the best Cyber Monday TV deals

The beauty of Cyber Monday is retailers are vying for customers, so they will have varied discounts and deals on offer, so don’t stick to one store, instead shop around different retailers.

Read more

Sign up to retailers’s newsletters to be the first to know about their sales, and have your list and know what you’re after.

Don’t forget to check back here, because the IndyBest team will be hand-selecting the best deals to be had in the run-up and during the sale.

Read more on Cyber Monday 2020

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – The tech giant is notorious for not participating in the event, so how can you find deals on Apple products? Find out in our guide

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.