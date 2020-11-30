Cyber Monday Keurig Deals 2020: K-Cups and Coffee Maker Sales

Cyber Monday deals are here and most major retailers including Amazon and Best Buy still have big discounts on must-have kitchen appliance items like Keurig single-serve coffee machines. You can find the Keurig K-Classic, K-Select, and K-Latte, among the rest of a wave of Cyber Monday Keurig deals on a wide range of models. Some of the most expensive Keurig machines have sold out, so if you’ve been looking at the Keurig K-Cafe models, act fast before it’s too late.

How to choose a Keurig on Cyber Monday

A coffee maker is a key part of many people’s homes and precisely what they need when they first wake up to enjoy the benefits of coffee. Keurig offers some of the best coffee makers out there, but it’s helpful to know a little about what to look for before you hit that buy button.

We’ve already looked at the best Keurig coffee makers available, but here’s a quick overview if you just want the basics. Crucially, as always with sale items, don’t go over budget. Stick to what you can afford and don’t be tempted to spend too much.

Next up, consider how much coffee you plan on making. Different Keurig machines offer different capacities. A smaller model might be fine if you simply need to make coffee for yourself (and you don’t drink much), but if you want enough coffee for the whole household, you need to consider one with a larger water reservoir. If you want a Keurig machine for the office, then you need an even heftier water reservoir, with the Office Pro being the best of the bunch.

It’s also worth considering what features you need. A basic Keurig machine like the K-Classic works for the average user, but what about if you want a stronger cup of joe? If you want to adjust the strength of your morning coffee, something like the K-Select is a better option.

If you’re a fan of lattes as well as regular coffee, something like the K-Latte is a great option. Consult our buyer’s guide to learn more.

Heard great things about Instant Pod machines? We compared the Keurig K-Classic and Instant Pod to see which came out top for the ultimate cup of coffee.

Finally, don’t be afraid to choose a color scheme that appeals to you. After all, it needs to look good in your home, as well as make you any beverage you desire.

Are any Keurig deals too good to be true?

Most Cyber Monday Keurig deals are compelling, but you still need to be sure of what you’re buying. During Cyber Monday, retailers sell huge amounts of products and many use the excitement of the sales event to clear out older inventories in addition to selling the latest new models. Older products sometimes are the very best deals, but it’s a good idea to be diligent in checking the descriptions. Fast sales, too, can yield great bargains, but don’t be pressured by time-limited sales or countdown timers.

With so many excellent deals on Keurig coffee machines, it's pretty hard to go wrong

