COVID South Australia: No new cases recorded

Since 12.01am, the border with Victoria has finally been reopened, allowing travel between the two states.

Victorians entering South Australia are still required to fill in an online permit form, to get pre-approval.

South Australia’s Victorian border will reopen from midnight. ()

Masks are also mandatory for people in allied health and residential care, and the state is rolling out its QR code mandatory check-in system for businesses and venues.

But also, stand-up drinking is returning to pubs and weddings, and patron caps on businesses are now removed.

Up to 150 people are now permitted at private functions and funerals, but home events are still restricted to a 10-person maximum.

Community sport is also resuming.

Deputy Public Health Officer Dr Emily Kirkpatrick said the Parafield cluster was now at 33 cases.

Dr Kirkpatrick reiterated that anyone who attended the following sites should get tested.

Flinders University, Sturt Campus – November 13-28

Big W Brickworks, Torrensville – November 22

Foodland Norwood – November 22

Kmart Kurralta Park – November 22

People are seen queuing up at the Parafield Gardens COVID-19 testing centre in Adelaide. (Getty)

More than 4000 tests were received on Sunday, a number Dr Kirkpatrick expects will be significantly higher today.

She encouraged people to get tested and advised there were some wait times at testing sites, particularly Victoria Park.

She also urged people to wear masks when out and about, saying that as of midnight they are mandatory in health care facilities.

Deputy Public Health Officer Dr Emily Kirkpatrick is urging anyone who visited the at-risk sites to get tested. (Nine)

The man suspected of breaching quarantine has been cleared, with authorities now saying he was a casual contact who visited an at-risk site and therefore not under a quarantine order himself.

The man, in his 30s, was a contact of another student at an English language provider at Flinders University’s Sturt Campus.

Dr Kirkpatrick said the man was never formally told to quarantine because he was a casual contact and had been asked to take a test and isolate while awaiting results.

His first test was negative but his second test, taken 11 days later, was positive and concern was sparked when he went shopping after the state’s lockdown lifted.

South Australia’s police commissioner Grant Stevens said the man did not do anything wrong.

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens yesterday said restrictions were on track to be eased. (Getty)

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800 512 348