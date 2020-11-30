Could Cornwall see a Lithium-ion battery revolution?

Lithium-ion batteries power electric cars, mobile phones and other electrical devices, but they are difficult and dangerous to transport and so related industries like electric car plants tend to be located close to the source of the element.

But now a possible new source of the raw ingredient, Lithium, may have been found in Cornwall.

One company, British Lithium, believes that the county might be the best place to find the element in Europe and is taking samples to find potentially economic seams.

Click’s Spencer Kelly finds out more.

