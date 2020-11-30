Comedian Michael Blackson Dating Reality Star; Pays All Her Bills + 5K/Mnth ‘Allowance’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
26

Comedian Michael Blackson has a brand new girlfriend, has learned. And while his new girlfriend is pretty and famous – she’s also VERY expensive.

According to a person close to the comedian, Michael is dating Bootz, formerly from the VH1 hit series Flavor Of Love.

Michael B Jordan Claims That He ‘PREFERS’ Black Women

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR