Comedian Michael Blackson Dating Reality Star; Pays All Her Bills + 5K/Mnth ‘Allowance’!!

Comedian Michael Blackson has a brand new girlfriend, has learned. And while his new girlfriend is pretty and famous – she’s also VERY expensive.

According to a person close to the comedian, Michael is dating Bootz, formerly from the VH1 hit series Flavor Of Love.

The two have been seeking each other off-and on for a couple of months, Michael’s friend tells . And Michael is reportedly dropping BIG dollars on his new bae.

The pal explained, “Michael gives her gifts constantly, he also pays her bills and gives her a $5K allowance.”

And the two seem to make a cute couple. Here are pictures of them going to the club together in Houston – and they’re dressed up like twinsies.

Here are pics of the gorgeous reality starlet: