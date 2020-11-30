Clare Crawley Asks for Compassion in New Video With Dale Moss

Earlier in the weekend, Clare reintroduced herself to followers in a candid message on Instagram. The reality star reminded fans that what you see on the small screen is only a glimpse of the real her.

“Hi. It’s me, Clare. Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you,” she shared. “And just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another. Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days.”

She continued, “Being on reality TV doesn’t exempt me (or any of us) from that. I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman. So when you choose to pass judgments without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best.”