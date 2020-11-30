Chrissy Teigen Keen to ‘Normalize Formula’ After Feeling Ashamed of Her Breastfeeding Struggles

Instagram

The mother of two remembers being plagued with ‘shame’ and ‘guilt’ as she struggled to breastfeed her two children because her body didn’t produce enough milk.

Chrissy Teigen is on a mission to “normalise formula” following her struggles with breastfeeding.

The model shares daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, with her husband John Legend and, taking to Twitter, the star detailed the “shame” and “guilt” she felt when her body struggled to produce enough breast milk for her two children.

“Ok I’m gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula,” explained Chrissy. “Normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot.”

“People have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best. ‘normalize breastfeeding’ is great. ‘normalize formula’ is great, too! so yeah. that’s all! normalize formula! your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY.”

Chrissy, who suffered heartbreak after losing her unborn son Jack after 20 weeks, added, “I remember pumping my A*S OFF, highest mode, so often, because I didn’t trust milk was going into their mouthes (sic) if I breastfed. it drove me mad to the point I could only get an ounce. an ounce!”

“The stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature’s most natural thing for your own baby is too much. I dunno why this is my crusade now. I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama,” she wrote.

The “Chrissy’s Court” star was soon inundated with support from fans, with one of her followers insisting, “I say we… try to normalize not giving a f**k about what other people want to do with their lives as long as it’s not hurting anyone else.”

“Truly, IN EVERY ASPECT,” she agreed, ” ‘normalize minding your f**king business as long as it is not hurting anyone else’ needs to be a t-shirt lol (laugh out loud).”