Browns expect Garrett back for Titans game

The Cleveland Browns notched two straight victories without their best defensive player in the lineup. It appears they won’t be without him on the first Sunday of December.

As Nate Ulrich reported for the Akron Beacon Journal, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that star pass-rusher Myles Garrett is on track to be cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, several days ahead of a pivotal game at the Tennessee Titans.

Both Cleveland and Tennessee will enter that contest sitting at 8-3 overall.

Garrett was leading the NFL with 9.5 sacks when he tested positive for the coronavirus and reported symptoms before Cleveland’s 22-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 22. The 24-year-old remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list through the weekend and his team’s 27-25 victory at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We talked about when Myles went out, we don’t want to win without him,” Stefanski explained during Monday’s Zoom videoconference call. “We’ll do it, but he’s a good player, so we want him out there. I think the guys get a big boost when they see No. 95 out there with them. That’s just based on how productive he’s been for us and all the game-changing plays he’s made for us throughout this season.”

Stefanski also touched upon the fitness and conditioning of the defensive end who hasn’t been at the team’s facility for nearly two weeks.

“There’s definitely limitations on what you can do when you’re not in the building and you’re at your own home and discretion,” the coach said. “So we’ve tried to be there for him to make sure if he needs anything he has it. But we just haven’t had our eyes on him. When you’re on that list, you’re really quarantining and self-isolating.”

Stefanski also offered expected bad news when he added that cornerback Denzel Ward is likely to miss the clash at Tennessee due to the calf injury Ward suffered during the win over the Eagles.