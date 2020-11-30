British woman missing while hiking in Pyrenees mountain range

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
13
A British hiker has gone missing during a solo trip in the Pyrenees mountain range on the border between France and Spain.
Esther Dingley, 37, was last seen on November 22, according to a Facebook post from her partner, Dan Colegate, published on Saturday.
Esther Dingley, 37, was last seen on November 22, before going missing while hiking in the Pyrenees mountain range. (CNN)
The couple has been travelling around Europe in a campervan since 2014, after Mr Colegate suffered a serious illness, documenting their adventures on social media.

“I’m broken,” Mr Colegate said on the couple’s shared page, “Esther & Dan.”

“Shattered to report that my beloved Esther, the person who taught me how to feel, is missing.

“Search and rescue teams have so far found no trace of her.”

Sixteen team members have been searching for Ms Dingley with the aid of a helicopter but so far they have not found any sign of her, the spokesman said.

“Anyone who has seen or come into contact with this hiker is asked to contact PGHM Bagnères de Luchon,” the mountain rescue team wrote in a Facebook post Friday.

“We are facing an emergency situation.”

Esther and Dan started travelling around Europe in a camper van in 2014. (Facebook)

Ms Dingley set out on her hike on November 22 and was scheduled to return on November 25, according to the post.

Her planned route took her between the Port de la Glère and Port de Vénasque mountain passes, PGHM said.

The snow-capped summits of the Spanish Pyrenees Mountain Range, where Ms Dingley went missing. (Universal Images Group via Getty)

Mr Colegate asked people to send “prayers, thoughts, candles and whatever you have.”

“I’ve not been saying anything, but this wonderful person believes in the power of positive thought and right now I’ll take anything if it means that she can be found,” he said.

“I need her back. I can’t face the alternative.”

