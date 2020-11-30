Boy, 15, arrested after woman dies and two others seriously injured at Melbourne home

A teenage boy has been arrested after a woman died and others, including a three-year-old girl, were injured in Melbourne yesterday afternoon.

The woman, 42, was airlifted to hospital after being found with what is believed to be serious stabbing injuries at a house in Narre Warren South.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital under police guard, Victoria Police said.

Police are still at the scene where it is understood the serious assaults happened. (Supplied)

Another woman, 70, and a three-year-old girl suffered serious injuries.

All are known to each other, reporter Steph Anderson says.

Police were called to the house about 1pm after reports of multiple people having been assaulted.

The homicide squad is investigating.

Upon arrival at the house, police found two people with serious injuries and one with critical injuries.

The crime scene remains active with a heavy police presence still at the Narre Warren South residence. (Nine)

Paramedics arrived shortly after 1pm, taking one person to the Alfred Hospital and another to Dandenong Hospital. The Alfred Hospital patient is in a critical condition.

Police and emergency services remain at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.