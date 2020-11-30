Blue Jays to target Wong if LeMahieu returns to Yankees?

Wong, who has spent his entire career with the St. Louis Cardinals, would be an upgrade on defense for a Blue Jays squad that wasn’t so great in the field last season. The 30-year-old has won back-to-back Gold Gloves and even received MVP votes in 2019.

Wong also was decent at the plate last season, averaging .265 with 16 RBIs and one home run in 181 at-bats. However, he could be better offensively, but the Blue Jays have players that can make up for his lack of success at the plate.

Toronto also has been linked to a number of other free agents this offseason, including Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, Trevor Bauer, George Springer and J.T. Realmuto.