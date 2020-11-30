Bitcoin hits a record price of $19,783, with more investors seemingly buying it for the long term, unlike the 2017 spike driven by Asian investors new to crypto (Nathaniel Popper/New York Times)

Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
Bitcoin hits a record price of $19,783, with more investors seemingly buying it for the long term, unlike the 2017 spike driven by Asian investors new to crypto — The crazy cousin of traditional currencies, which fell below $4,000 in March, passed $19,783. More investors now are buying it for the long term.
