Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

WENN/Phil Lewis

The ‘When the Party’s Over’ songstress claps back at Internet trolls who say she ‘got fat’ after she was spotted wearing a tank top and shorts back in October.

Billie Eilish is putting Internet trolls in their place. The Grammy Award-winning artist has been fat-shamed after a photo of her wearing a tank top and shorts went viral last month and now the singer has once again clapped back at the critics.

In an interview with Vanity Fair released on November 30, the “Therefore I Am” songstress responded to a speculation that she “got fat” after the picture surfaced online, stressing that that’s how her body has always been, but people never noticed it before because she often wears baggy clothes.

“There’s this picture of me running from my car to my brother’s front door on like a 110 degree day in a tank top. And people were like, ‘Damn, Billie got fat!’ ” she told the site. “And I’m like, ‘Nope, this is how I look, you’ve just never seen it before!’ So that’s the most current [rumor].”

Billie said she didn’t try to be an icon of body positivity, but she’s glad that she influences her fans to feel comfortable in their bodies. “I think yeah, the reason people are looking up to you is because you’re you. They’re not looking up to you so that you’ll tell them something that you never actually tell them,” she explained. “They’re looking up to you so that you tell them something that you would tell them yourself.”

She added, "…I love having kids relate to me and tell me that I make them feel comfortable in their bodies. Like, if I can do anything I want to do that."





Billie previously responded to critics of her body in October by sharing blogger Chizi Duru’s TikTok video on her Instagram Story feed. “Y’all gotta start normalizing real bodies, OK? Not everybody has a wagon behind them, OK? Guts are normal, they’re normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real,” Chizi said in the video.

In an April 2020 interview with Dazed, Billie revealed she started wearing baggy clothes because of body insecurities. Though she has felt more confidence in her own skin now, she continued rocking the style because she enjoyed it.

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a s**t,” the “Bad Guy” hitmaker addressed criticism of her style. “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it, and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”