Billie Eilish On Body Shamers And Body Positivity

“I love having kids relate to me.”
Billie Eilish is unapologetically herself, which is one of the reasons she’s so beloved. In case you need another reminder of that, there’s her recent interview with Vanity Fair, where she was asked a bunch of questions and asked to reflect on her answers to the same questions from the past three years.
One of those questions was “What’s the biggest rumor about you?” And Billie used it as an opportunity to once again artfully dismiss her body shamers.
“There’s this picture of me running from my car to my brother’s front door on like a 110 degree day in a tank top,” Billie said, referencing that viral photo from last month.
“And people were like, ‘Damn, Billie got fat!’,” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘Nope, this is how I look, you’ve just never seen it before!’”
“That’s the most current [rumor], but whatever,” she said.
In other words, she’s just as beautiful in that photo as she’s always been.
In the same interview, Billie was asked if her “messaging on body image has had a positive effect” and she had the best response.
“I love having kids relate to me and tell me that I make them feel comfortable in their bodies,” she replied. “If I can do anything, I want to do that.”
Billie did exactly that when she released her short film Not My Responsibility, and said, “You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body… I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief. If I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.”
There is also her recent Instagram story Q,amp;A where someone asked her how she keeps her confidence — and she had the perfect reply.
“To be honest with you — and I’m not even joking at all — I just think about the fact that I’m gonna die eventually. … It just brings me peace,” she said.
“It puts my mind at ease, know what I’m saying?”
Please keep on being exactly you, Billie.
