Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

Cyber Monday iPhone deals

There are plenty of Cyber Monday iPhone deals still available from a variety of different retailers. There are even a few unlocked phones available from Best Buy and Amazon right now.

Cyber Monday Samsung Phone deals

If you’re looking for the best Samsung Galaxy deals happening right now, there are quite a few. Our top pick is a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal, but there are more discounts below:

Cyber Monday Google Pixel deals

There are a few Google Pixel sales happening right now from different networks, though unlocked models are a little harder to find. We have found the best Google Pixel 5 deal if you’re looking for one.

Cyber Monday OnePlus deals

If you’re looking for a budget Android phone that won’t destroy your wallet, OnePlus discounts are the way to go. We’ve even found the best OnePlus 8 deal to point you in the right direction.

How to choose a smartphone on Cyber Monday

We’ve already looked at the best smartphones of 2020 which is the perfect starting point if you’re not sure what smartphone to buy. Simply put, if you can afford it, the iPhone 12 Pro is the best of the bunch. But if you’re on a budget, we’re also big fans of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, with the Google Pixel 4a winning the crown for the best mid-range smartphone. There’s something for every taste and budget on the list though, but it helps to know what’s most important for your needs.

If you’re still a little baffled about where to start and what phone to go for, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered with a quick overview of what you need to know before you hit the Cyber Monday sales.

It’s always important to consider your budget first of all. A great deal is only a great deal if you can afford it. If you’re looking for something functional and affordable with no frills, check out our list of the best cheap phones for 2020 or even the best smartphones under $100. Also, during the holiday season, it’s often possible to get slightly older technology like the Samsung Galaxy S10 series or the iPhone 11 at a considerable discount because they’re no longer the latest technology. However, they’re not worth purchasing unless you actually need all the features.

A big consideration is which smartphone platform is the best, Android or iOS? Have you preferred using one or the other in the past? Switching to a different OS is a big decision and it’s important to be comfortable with how you use the phone. Even if you’ve narrowed things down to an Android phone, you might want to consider a Google Pixel device as it offers a more ‘pure’ Android experience than the others thanks to being a Google smartphone.

Many smartphones are available in standard sizes as well as Plus or Pro varieties which provide much larger screens but can be an issue if you have small hands or you like to store your phone in a small pocket. These larger varieties need to be more like small tablets which won’t suit everyone’s needs. Although they do offer some other advantages, like the impressive two to three-day battery life found on the Motorola Moto G Power.

Consider other features too like the camera quality (look out for the best camera phones for 2020) or how much storage you need. If you don’t plan on taking many photos then a high-end camera will be overkill for your needs. Similarly, if you’re not planning on storing many files or songs on your phone then storage concerns won’t be at the top of your priority list. Many Android phones offer expandable storage but iPhones don’t so in the latter’s case, we suggest buying as much storage as you can afford. And if you’re clumsy or if you live an outdoorsy lifestyle, you might want to consider the best rugged smartphones which can stand up to a lot of rough handling. Or if you have trouble typing on a touchscreen, you can check out the best QWERTY phones.

How much should you spend on a smartphone on Cyber Monday?

Question: How long is a piece of string? Answer: As long as you need it to be. Similarly, there’s no definitive guide on how much you should spend on a smartphone on special sales days like Cyber Monday. After all, our guides for spending money are dictated by our circumstances. One person may be fine spending $1,000 on the latest flagship, while a $100 smartphone may be perfect for someone who only needs a basic handset.

But everyone wants to save money on their purchases, so really, the question should be “how much do you want to save?” Again, it’s a personal question — but also one that revolves around brands. Apple doesn’t generally deliver huge discounts on iPhones, so you might find deeper discounts on the brand by trading in older smartphones and signing up for contracts, rather than outright buying a phone.

The key question you should ask yourself is: “Would I want to buy this even without a discount?” If yes, then go ahead and purchase. If no, then make sure you’re not just buying it because it’s on sale and you have an itchy “buy” finger. Be strict with yourself during sales, and try not to get too carried away.

