Best Cyber Monday PC Deals 2020: Dell, HP, Lenovo

Cyber Monday deals are now here for you to take advantage of. That means that if you missed the initial wave of Black Friday sales, stores such as Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, or Newegg will have what you’re looking for at deep discounts. A myriad of desktop PCs, as well as components like RAM, solid-state-drives, mice, keyboards, CPUs, and graphics cards, are all on sale right now at the best prices you’ll see until the start of the new year.

Don’t twiddle your thumbs, though. Cyber Monday deals are known to go really fast, especially on PC components like RAM and new CPUs. Looking for something more portable? We’ve also rounded up the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, along with the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals.

Best Cyber Monday PC deals

How to choose a PC

Choosing a PC is a big undertaking. There’s a lot to take in and consider before you hit that buy button. We’ve already checked out the best desktop computers, the best all-in-one computers, and the best gaming desktops, but we’ve also got some great general advice for things to look for before making your purchase.

The first place to start is to consider is what your budget is. It’s possible to spend only a few hundred bucks or to spend thousands of dollars. You really need to hone in on that budget so you get the best bang for your buck.

It’s also important to think about how you plan on using your PC. As our guides explain above, there are lots of different reasons why you might want a PC. You may just want a general desktop PC which is where a Dell setup is usually a good bet, but you might also want a gaming PC which is where brands like Alienware and Asus are great options. Alternatively, you may have limited space and need an all-in-one unit so that the PC is built within the monitor. Don’t be tempted to buy something that doesn’t fit into your lifestyle, simply because it was offered at a good price.

When buying a PC, look out for accessories. Some sale items will bundle in accessories like keyboards and mice but not all retailers will. When budgeting, plan ahead and don’t end up overspending if you can’t afford to. Shop around for the best offers here, too.

Remember — there’s no one size fits all solution when it comes to buying the right PC for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























