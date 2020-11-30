Best Cyber Monday Echo Dot Deals 2020

The 2020 Amazon Cyber Monday deals are officially rolling out after weeks of early teasers, and if you love tech as much as we do, then we don’t have to tell you that right now is the best time of the year to shop for it. Amazon always slashes prices on its own Fire, Kindle, and Echo devices during big sales like this, and if you’re looking to get your paws on one of its excellent Alexa-enabled smart speakers, then the 3rd- and 4th-gen Echo Dots are marked down right now to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. These Cyber Monday deals are a cheap way to get into the smart home scene and would make ideal gifts for other tech-lovers you know, but act fast — these deep discounts won’t last long.

Amazon Echo Dot Mini Smart speaker with Alexa (3rd Gen) — $19, was $40

Amazon’s 3rd-gen Echo Dot might be the perfect smart speaker for most people, and not just because it’s so cheap (especially at this Cyber Monday price). It’s compact, packs a bevy of Alexa-powered smart features including voice controls, integrates seamlessly with other smart home devices, and serves as the perfect hub for your smart home ecosystem. Despite its diminutive stature, it pumps out shockingly good room-filling sound thanks to its 360-degree speaker.

Did we mention it’s cheap? Even at its usual $40 price, the 3rd-gen Echo Dot is a great value, but Amazon’s Cyber Monday smart home deals have it marked down to just $19 — a downright steal and a perfect gift for any techie.

Amazon Echo Dot Mini Smart speaker with Alexa (4th Gen) — $29, was $50

Amazon pretty much perfected the Echo Dot in its 3rd-gen iteration (which is still a fantastic buy) so for the fourth generation, it had to re-invent the wheel a bit. Needless to say, the experiment was a success: The 4th-generation Echo Dot smart speaker packs some great new features that lets it stand on its own without making the 3rd-gen model redundant. It maintains the great modern aesthetic, hands-free smart features, Alexa capabilities, and small price tag of its predecessor, but pumps out even better audio thanks to its new speaker design — that’s saying something, too, considering that the 3rd-gen Echo Dot already sounded great.

If you like the idea of an Alexa-powered smart speaker but you also plan to use it to listen to a lot of music, then the 4th-gen Echo Dot is a worthy upgrade pick. You don’t have to pay much more for it, either, with the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale letting you snag it for a cheap $29.

More Amazon Echo deals available now

Amazon has discounted pretty much its entire line of smart devices for Cyber Monday. If you’re still in the market for some Alexa-powered gadgets and/or you just want to see what else is on sale right now, there are plenty of Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals for you to feast on today, like this Amazon Echo Show deal or this Amazon Echo Buds deal.

