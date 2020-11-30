Authorities shut off electricity to Bitcoin miners in China’s Yunnan province By Cointelegraph

Authorities shut off electricity to Bitcoin miners in China’s Yunnan province
Local sources report that authorities from the city of Baoshan in the Chinese province of Yunnan are escalating efforts to crack down on miners, ordering electricity producers to cease supplying power to the city’s miners.
On Nov. 30, Chinese crypto reporter Colin Wu tweeted that several miners had informed him of the ban, sharing what appear to be scanned copies of official documents issued to power producers:
