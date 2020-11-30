Australian cricket team | Moises Henriques’ Test omission major blemish on selectors says Mark Taylor

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor says Moises Henriques’s omission from the Test side has been “one of the few mistakes” made by selectors over the past decade.

Henriques, who was called in the ODI squad to replace the injured Marcus Stoinis, was a standout for the Aussies during Sunday’s big win over India in Sydney. The all-rounder in his first ODI for Australia in three years, picked up a wicket and finished with a bowling economy of 4.86 from seven overs.

The 33-year-old’s performance on the weekend served as a fresh reminder to just how valuable he can be according to Taylor.

Henriques, who’s also the captain of the Sydney Sixers, has only featured in four Tests for Australia.

Despite picking up a maiden half-century in his first-ever innings and then backing it up with 81 in the second innings in a debut Test against India in 2013, the all-rounder was eventually dropped before the series ended and could never cement himself a spot in the squad.

Moises Henriques (Getty)

Taylor said Australian selectors’ decision not to give Henriques more opportunities at Test level has been one of the biggest mistakes they’ve made in recent times.

“I don’t think he will [feature in the Test side],” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“I was delighted to see him do well [against India].

“I’ve been a big fan of Moises. I think it’s been one of the few mistakes selectors have made over the last decade.

“They picked him in 2013 for the infamous homework gate series in India which we lost 4-0.

“Moises had a very good first Test over there and was dropped for the last and then they didn’t take him to the Ashes in 2013.

“Really, he hasn’t been a major player since then.”

India thrashed in opening ODI

Taylor was confident that had selectors stuck with Henriques, they would’ve found themselves a permanent top-six batsman who could also bowl.

“If they stuck with him post-2013, they might have found themselves a bloke he could have batted in the top six and bowl a few handy overs,” he added.

“And as we saw the other night, he can catch. He’s very good in the field.”