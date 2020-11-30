Australia vs India, Cricket news, Steve Smith reveals shock bout of vertigo

Steve Smith has revealed that he nearly missed Australia’s ODI series-clinching win against India due to an extreme bout of vertigo.

It’s the Aussie batsman’s second episode of Vertigo in recent months and one that could have seen him miss out on arguably his best white-ball hundred of his career, as he cracked 104 off 64 balls to ease his country to a 2-0 series lead over India on Sunday night.

Cricket.com revealed that Smith woke up sick with feelings of intense spinning, and required treatment from team doctor Leigh Golding to help remove ‘ear rocks’ that had formed in his inner ear.

“I didn’t know I was playing today,” Smith told cricket.com.au.

Steve Smith (Getty)

“(Yesterday) morning I was no good, I thought I was going to struggle.

“I had a really bad dose of vertigo this morning and I was struggling until … I came down early to have a hit and a bit of a run around.

“The doctor, I think he performed six Epley manoeuvres on me this morning and got the crystals out of my ears and I was struggling for a bit.

“Just pleased to be able to get out here and play another good innings and help the team.”

It’s understood there are no concerns about Smith’s vertigo being a major problem for him.

It’s also believed to be completely unrelated to do with the concussion he suffered in England last September during the Ashes.